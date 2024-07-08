Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.05. 3,291,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,672,604. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

