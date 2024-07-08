Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.13. The stock had a trading volume of 73,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.87 and its 200 day moving average is $360.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $288.79 and a one year high of $423.92.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.