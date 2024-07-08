Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $1,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 119,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

