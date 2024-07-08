Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,657 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.35% of DigitalOcean worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,834,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,660,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after buying an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.7 %

DOCN traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $34.46. 344,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,432. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

