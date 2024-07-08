Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.73. 436,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,202. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.18.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

