Notcoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Billion (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Notcoin has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,411 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,411.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01559184 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,192,575,506.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

