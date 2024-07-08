Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.51

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 17635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01. The company has a market cap of C$274.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.34). As a group, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$107,975.00. In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total value of C$107,975.00. Also, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$106,875.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,850. Insiders own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

