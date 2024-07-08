Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after buying an additional 972,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $182.77. 1,195,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,789. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average is $199.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

