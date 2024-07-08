Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 546,577 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,502,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,419,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.90. 1,748,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

