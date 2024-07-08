Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,374 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,717,000 after buying an additional 785,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,835,000 after purchasing an additional 645,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

Onsemi Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ON traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,631,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,123. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.