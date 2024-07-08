OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OptimumBank

OptimumBank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.