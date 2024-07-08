PAAL AI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $177.72 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $177.72 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.20630013 USD and is down -8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,663,857.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

