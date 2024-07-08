PAID Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17.25 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $21,096.36 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.0622434 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $23,315.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.