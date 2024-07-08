Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $342.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,616. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,525 shares of company stock valued at $93,982,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

