PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.54. 1,513,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,006. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

