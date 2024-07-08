Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.13. 715,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,291. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.