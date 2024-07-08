Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,830 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.11. 627,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,413. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

