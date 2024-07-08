Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $303,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,416. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. DA Davidson cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

