Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $388,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Airbnb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after acquiring an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 12,298.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,250,000 after acquiring an additional 758,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

ABNB stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

