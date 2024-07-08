Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.46. 130,565,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,755,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $801.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

