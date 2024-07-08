Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 92,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.99. 2,841,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99. The company has a market capitalization of $283.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

