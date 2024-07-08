Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $914.58. 84,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $924.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

