Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,386,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 252,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average is $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

