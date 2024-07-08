Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Polymath has a total market cap of $81.03 million and $11,962.68 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00115082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07976983 USD and is down -13.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $16,476.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

