PotCoin Price Tops $0.0019 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $16.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00114392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00014165 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.