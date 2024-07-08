ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.81

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.31, with a volume of 66938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $747.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,750,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

