Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

