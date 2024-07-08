pufETH (PUFETH) One Day Volume Hits $2.78 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $445.31 million and $2.78 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can now be purchased for $2,991.73 or 0.05290643 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 490,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 490,094.081876. The last known price of pufETH is 2,891.269107 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,225,136.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

