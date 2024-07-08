Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QUAD. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $287.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

