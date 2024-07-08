Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $884.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 157.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

