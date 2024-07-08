Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $7.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009184 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,450.51 or 1.00073747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069063 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

