Quent Capital LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.22. The company had a trading volume of 572,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,065. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.05. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $131.61 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

