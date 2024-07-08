Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,241 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 155.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.07. 702,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

