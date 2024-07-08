Quent Capital LLC Buys 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $25.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7,447.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,562.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,505.85. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.