Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,361,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after buying an additional 151,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.57. 211,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $391.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

