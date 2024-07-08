Quent Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHIN traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. PHINIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

