Quent Capital LLC Purchases 4 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $21.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,836.50. 39,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,882.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2,872.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

