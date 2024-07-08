Quent Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,241 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Down 0.6 %

RIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. 7,885,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,055,725. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Transocean

Insider Activity

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.