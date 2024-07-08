Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 7,717.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sphere Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.18. 201,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

