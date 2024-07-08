Quent Capital LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Sysco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.58. 617,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

