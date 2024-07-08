QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.59

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 123088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 645,335 shares of company stock worth $22,646,564 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth about $5,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

