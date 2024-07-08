Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redrow to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.49) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Redrow to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.13) to GBX 688 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
