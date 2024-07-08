Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $132.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.49.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after buying an additional 296,941 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after acquiring an additional 135,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,918,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.