Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Regency Centers by 143.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 256,679 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.74. 737,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,696. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

