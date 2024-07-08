RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 327.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 93,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $139,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

