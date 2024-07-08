Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $1,134,600.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56.

RBLX stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. 7,830,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

