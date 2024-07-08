Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

