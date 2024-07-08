Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,967,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,667,413.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $158,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $183,300.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $241,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40.

Rumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 635,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.77. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rumble by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 1,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

