Sapphire Tops 24 Hour Volume of $656.19 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $656.19 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.85 or 0.05272198 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00046156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,809,805,996 coins and its circulating supply is 1,789,226,973 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.