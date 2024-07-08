Saratoga Investment (SAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 416.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

